The second semi-final of the IDFC FIRST Bank Ranji Trophy 2025–26 has reached a thrilling conclusion as it enters Day 4 today, Wednesday, 18 February. In a match defined by dramatic collapses and a sensational return to form for Mohammed Shami, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) stand on the brink of their first-ever Ranji Trophy final.

Set a modest target of 126 runs to win after a chaotic third day at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani, J&K ended Tuesday at 43/2. They require just 83 more runs with eight wickets in hand to secure a historic victory over the multiple-time champions. Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Team Creates History, Qualify for First-Ever Ranji Trophy Semi-Final.

How to Watch Bengal vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Streaming and Telecast

Fans can follow the penultimate day of this high-stakes encounter through the following official platforms in India:

Live Streaming: The match is being streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website. Users can find the stream under the "BCCI Domestic" or "Cricket" sections.

Live Telecast: For television viewers, the match is available on the Star Sports Network, specifically on the Star Sports Khel channel.

Match Timing: Play is scheduled to resume at 09:30 IST. The semi-final took a dramatic turn on Day 3. Earlier in the match, veteran India seamer Mohammed Shami delivered a masterclass for Bengal, claiming career-best First-Class figures of 8/90. His spell helped Bengal secure a slim 26-run first-innings lead after J&K were bundled out for 302 in response to Bengal’s 328.

However, Bengal’s advantage evaporated quickly in the second innings. A relentless J&K pace attack, led by Auqib Nabi (4/36) and Sunil Kumar (4/27), dismantled the hosts for just 99 runs. This left J&K with a target of 126, of which they have already knocked off 43.

What to Expect on Day 4 of Bengal vs Jammu and Kashmir Ranji Trophy Semi-Final

While Jammu and Kashmir are the clear favourites, the morning session on Day 4 will be critical. The pitch in Kalyani has shown significant help for the seamers, and Bengal will rely on the trio of Shami, Akash Deep, and Mukesh Kumar to produce a miracle.

Bengal vs Jammu and Kashmir

Team Status Requirement Jammu and Kashmir 43/2 (Chasing 126) 83 runs to win Bengal Defending 126 8 wickets to win

Should J&K complete the chase, they will face either Karnataka or Uttarakhand in the final. Karnataka currently holds a massive lead in the other semi-final in Lucknow.

