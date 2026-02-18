In a landmark moment for Indian domestic cricket, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) have secured their place in the Ranji Trophy final for the first time in their history. The historic feat was achieved on Wednesday morning at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, where J&K chased down a modest target of 126 to defeat powerhouse Bengal by six wickets.

The victory marks a fairytale conclusion to a semi-final that swung dramatically over four days. Despite a career-best bowling performance from India veteran Mohammed Shami, who took 8/90 for Bengal, the home side was ultimately undone by a disciplined J&K pace attack and a resilient middle order. Who Is Auqib Nabi? Know All About Jammu and Kashmir All-Rounder Picked By DC for INR 8.40 Crore In IPL 2026 Auction.

The foundation of J&K’s historic win was laid by their pace duo, Auqib Nabi and Sunil Kumar. Nabi, who has enjoyed a breakthrough season with over 50 wickets, delivered a match-winning performance with a nine-wicket match haul (5/87 and 4/36).

While Bengal held a slender 26-run lead after the first innings, their second innings collapsed spectacularly on Day 3. J&K’s bowlers exploited the morning conditions to bundle the hosts out for just 99 runs in 25.1 overs. Sunil Kumar was equally effective, claiming 4/27 to leave Bengal’s seasoned batting line-up without answers.

Starting the final morning needing 83 more runs with eight wickets in hand, J&K showed no signs of nerves. Overnight batters Shubham Pundir and Vanshaj Sharma continued their steady approach. However, Shami removed Pundir and soon Akash Deep accounted for J&K captain Paras Dogra to reduce the visitors to 71/4

Vanshaj Sharma (43*) and Abdul Samad (30*) then formed a valuable partnership for the fifth wicket to take their side close to target. Eventually, the duo added unbeaten 55-run stand as Jammu and Kashmir sealed their place in first-ever Ranji Trophy final. The winning runs were met with jubilant celebrations from the J&K dugout, marking the end of a 67-year wait since the team’s debut in the tournament in 1959.

The match will also be remembered for Mohammed Shami’s relentless spell in the J&K first innings. Bowling with vintage rhythm, Shami dismantled the J&K top order to keep Bengal in the hunt. However, a spirited 143-run partnership between captain Paras Dogra (58) and Abdul Samad (82) on Day 2 proved crucial in narrowing the deficit.

Dogra’s innings was doubly significant as he surpassed the milestone of 10,000 runs in the Ranji Trophy during his stay at the crease, becoming one of the few veterans to reach the landmark.

A Historic Final

J&K’s ascent to the final follows a similarly historic quarter-final victory over Madhya Pradesh. The team has shown remarkable consistency throughout the 2025–26 season, transitioning from perennial underdogs to one of the most balanced units in the Elite Group.

They are now set to face either Karnataka or Uttarakhand in the final. It appears their opponent in the finals will be Karnataka as the southern giants are dominating Uttarakhand in the other semi-final.

