Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 19 (ANI): An encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists at Harwan area of Srinagar on Sunday, said police.

"Encounter has started at Harwan area of Srinagar. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

