Poonch, October 11: An encounter between the Army and terrorists began on Monday morning in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, informed Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO).

The Army launched a cordon and search operation in villages close to Dera Ki Gali (DKG) in Surankote jurisdiction of the district, based on intelligence inputs.

"Based on intelligence inputs, the Indian Army launched a cordon and search operation in villages close to DKG in Surankote jurisdiction of Poonch district of J-K today morning. The encounter with terrorists is going on," Defence PRO said.

