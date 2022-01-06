New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Leaders across the political spectrum on Thursday said the controversy over the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab is "unfortunate" and demanded a probe to fix responsibility for the lapse.

"It is very unfortunate that there is a controversy over the security of the Prime Minister. At no point should we be complacent when it comes to protecting the highest executive office of India. We should learn from the past," former prime minister and Janata Dal (Secular) supremo H D Deve Gowda wrote on Twitter.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati said the security lapse during the prime minister's visit to Punjab on Wednesday was "extremely worrisome", called for a "high-level, impartial probe" to punish the culprits and ensure that such incidents do not recur in the future.

She also called for a halt to the political tussle and the allegations and counter-allegations surrounding the issue.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson Nawab Malik called for a judicial probe by a judge into the "serious instance" of the security lapse during Modi's visit to Punjab.

"The state and the Centre have two different views on this. It is important for the people to know the truth," he said in a tweet.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said there are specific protocols for the prime minister's security, which should be followed word by word.

"It is necessary to make elaborate arrangements as per the specification at all levels during his visits," Birla said.

AIADMK leader and former Tamil Nadu chief minister E K Palaniswami said the post of the prime minister is beyond any political party and is respected across the world.

He condemned the lapses in Modi's security during his Punjab visit and demanded an investigation to fix responsibility.

Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar condemned the lapses in the prime minister's security and said the Punjab government should have strictly followed the laid-down protocols.

He also said those guilty should be given the strictest punishment.

"Regardless of party, we should always uphold the sanctity of the post of Prime Minister. Such incidents are a security breach and against protocol. Responsibility must be fixed and strict action must follow. Jai Hind," Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said in a tweet.

