Jammu, May 31 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana on Tuesday condemned the killing of a schoolteacher in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district and said the enemies of peace are working overtime to "take the Valley back to the dark tunnel".

The killing was part of a "sinister campaign" to create fear psychosis, instability and discord between communities in order to keep the Valley boiling. Kashmiris must come out strongly against Pakistan and its lackeys who are responsible for such "acts of terrorism", he said.

Also Read | Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: Special Cell Gets 5-Day Remand of Lawrence Bishnoi in Punjabi Singer Murder Case.

A Hindu woman schoolteacher, Rajni Bala (36), was shot dead by terrorists earlier on Tuesday. She belonged to Samba district and was posted at a government school in Gopalpora.

"This is an attempt to scuttle the process of normalisation that has resulted in a fillip to economic activities in the Valley in recent times. This is an uncomfortable situation for Pakistan and its lackeys who are desperate to reverse the positives achieved by the security forces with the cooperation of the people," Rana said in a statement.

Also Read | HIV Drug May Be a Potential Treatment for Dementia, Says Study.

In their "nefarious pursuit", they are causing much harm to peace and normalcy in Kashmir, he said, adding that he hoped the people will see through their game plan and unequivocally raise their voice against the terror ecosystem.

Rana said terrorism has no place in a civilised society.

He said such acts of dastardly violence will not weaken the nation's resolve to uproot terrorism and punish its perpetrators and their handlers. Terrorism is on its last leg in Kashmir and those struggling to give it a new life will perish, he claimed.

Bala's is the second killing of a non-Muslim government employee in May. On May 12, Rahul Bhat, a clerk, was shot dead inside the tehsildar's office in Budgam district's Chadoora.

This is also the seventh targeted killing in Kashmir this month. While three of the victims were off-duty policemen, four were civilians.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)