Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 21 (ANI): Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad on Saturday urged the Centre to ensure the continuation of studies for students evacuated from war-torn Iran.

"Citizens of our nation -- most of whom are students -- are returning to the country today, and we welcome them. We demand that the government make all possible and vigilant efforts for their continued studies, resettlement, and safety," Prasad told ANI.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Fitment Factor: What Central Government Employees Can Expect in New Salary Structure.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that so far, 517 Indian nationals have returned to India from Iran under Operation Sindhu.

Jaiswal stated that a special flight from Turkmenistan's Ashgabat arrived in New Delhi on June 21. The Indian government has launched Operation Sindhu to evacuate Indian nationals from Iran, given the deteriorating situation as a result of the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel.

Also Read | Tesla First Showroom in India To Open in July 2025 in Mumbai, Elon Musk’s EV Firm Expected To Offer Tesla Model Y in Indian Market; Check Expected Price.

In a post on X, Jaiswal stated, "Operation Sindhu continues. A special evacuation flight from Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, landed in New Delhi at 0300 hrs on 21st June, bringing Indians from Iran home. With this, so far 517 Indian nationals from Iran have returned home under Operation Sindhu."

The Indian Embassy in Tehran coordinated the safe movement of students, while the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) ensured their safe return.

An Indian national who was evacuated from Iran, Zaffar Abbas Naqvi, recounted how he and his family stayed indoors initially after hearing about the attack on Iran. They later moved to Mashhad, which also came under attack, prompting them to contact the Indian government.

Naqvi praised the swift action taken by the government and thanked Prime Minister Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath for their support.

"Everything was going fine, but one day we heard that Iran had been attacked. We stayed indoors for some time. We then moved to Mashhad. soon. Mashhad then came under attack. We then contacted the Indian government. The action was so swift that we cannot express our gratitude in words. I want to thank Modi ji and Yogi ji who made all the arrangements for us...," said Naqvi.

The first batch of 110 Indian students, including 90 from Kashmir, was safely evacuated from northern Iran and transported to Armenia before being flown to New Delhi. These students were primarily from Urmia Medical University.

The conflict between Israel and Iran entered its ninth day on Saturday. The conflict started after Israel, on June 13, launched a massive airstrike on Iranian military and nuclear sites, dubbed "Operation Rising Lion".

In response, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a large-scale drone and missile operation, 'Operation True Promise 3', targeting Israeli fighter jet fuel production facilities and energy supply centres. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)