Jammu, Apr 15 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pandurang Kondbarao Pole on Saturday stressed the need for thorough verification of applications and inclusion of eligible voters in the electoral rolls.

Pole visited polling stations in Samba district to assess the overall conduct of the ongoing special summary revision exercise for the year 2023 for which special camps are being organised to facilitate the public.

During his interaction with booth-level officers and election staff, the CEO emphasised on the importance of impartiality, transparency and efficiency in the revision process.

He stressed the need for a thorough verification of applications and inclusion of eligible voters in the electoral rolls, while ensuring that no ineligible names are included.

Pole also urged the officials to provide prompt and courteous assistance to applicants and voters and to resolve any grievances or issues that may arise during the process.

The special summary revision of electoral rolls started in Jammu and Kashmir on April 5 on the directions of the Election Commission, the second such exercise after the completion of the delimitation process in the Union Territory.

The exercise would culminate on May 10 with the publication of final electoral rolls. This is the second time in less than one year that the poll body has ordered a special summary revision of electoral rolls in the Union Territory with reference to April 1, 2023 as the qualifying date.

The earlier special summary revision of electoral rolls was completed on November 25 last year, leading to the net increase of 7,72,872 voters in the final electoral rolls.

The final electoral rolls had 83,59,771 electors. Out of them, 42,91,687 were male, 40,67,900 female and 184 third gender.

Meanwhile, special teams have been constituted to ensure maximum awareness and facilitation of Kashmiri migrants in electoral rolls of constituencies of their original residence in the valley.

As many as 22 teams have been constituted in camp and non-camp areas of J-K and for outreach programmes at Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Ahmadabad, Delhi and Chandigarh by the Relief and Rehabilitation (Migrant) Department for the Kashmiri migrant pandits, an official said.

Besides, two special teams have been constituted wherein 16 officers, 56 officials and 50 casual labourers have been engaged under the supervision of Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (M), J-K, he said.

For the zonal area awareness campaign, the official said, all the officers of 22 zones have been declared as booth level officers and have been assigned the task of conducting door to door awareness programmes and enrollment of Kashmiri migrants in electoral rolls.

