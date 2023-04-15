Bhopal, April 15: A man from Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district who was declared dead during the second wave of COVID-19 and was later cremated by the hospital authorities has returned alive from Gujarat’s Ahmedabad. The family of the man had no words to express their happiness when he appeared before them.

Free Press Journal reported that the man who has been identified as Kamlesh was declared 'dead' due to coronavirus in Gujarat’s Baroda and his body was not handed over to the family as per the standard operating procedures (SOPs). The civic authorities claimed that they performed the last rites. Delhi: Newborn Declared Dead by LNJP Hospital Found Alive After Hours, Alleges Family (Graphic Video Warning).

The 41-year-old Kamlesh returned to his maternal uncle's place in Badweli village under Sardarpur police station limits on Friday night. Kerala Man Declared 'Dead' and 'Cremated' Months Ago Found Alive in Goa.

The man, in a state of shock, revealed that he was with a gang in Ahmedabad and was being injected with an intoxicant every alternate day. He ran away from their clutches as soon as he got chance.

Kamlesh was admitted to a private hospital in Gujarat’s Baroda in June 2021 after he was infected with Covid-19. However, doctors at the hospital informed his family that he died during treatment. As per the protocol the body was shown to the relatives from a distance.

Later, believing him to be dead, his family expressed condolences at home and also organized a ritual condolence program. His wife was also living the life of a widow for two years, but as soon as she came to know about Kamlesh's survival, she had no words to express her happiness.

Kamlesh got emotional seeing his father and relatives. After meeting all his near and dears, family members reached Sardarpur police station to complete the official process to confirm his survival. The authorities in Dhar district have launched a probe into the matter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2023 09:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).