Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India] May 19 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized the Samajwadi Party over alleged "indecent and vulgar" statements on social media, stating that while expecting ideal conduct from the Samajwadi party may be futile, civilized society cannot tolerate such language.

He urged the Samajwadi Party's top leadership to review its social media handles and ensure the use of decent, restrained, and dignified language.

"Although it is futile to expect any ideal conduct from the Samajwadi Party, but civilized society cannot tolerate their indecent and vulgar statements. The top leadership of the Samajwadi Party should thoroughly review its social media handles and ensure that the language used there is decent, controlled and dignified," he said in X post.

On Saturday, the Bharatiya Janata Party filed an FIR against the media cell of the Samajwadi Party for making 'derogatory remarks' against Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on the party's social media account on X.

Anand Dwivedi, District BJP Chief, lodged the FIR at the Hazratganj police station under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the IT Act.

Responding to the same, Brajesh Pathak had earlier said that the post reflected poorly on the SP's culture and standards.

"Reading the words used by the SP media cell colleagues while criticising, it does not seem that this party is still the party of Ram Manohar Lohia and Janeshwar Mishra. The so-called 'socialists' have forgotten George Saheb's words that camps should be organised and people should be educated. Akhileshji! Make the SP members read Lohia-JP and make them listen to Pandit Janeshwar ji's speeches, so that socialism is reflected in their behaviour and speech," he posted on X.

"If you do not have Lohia's books, I can make them available to you... Oh great Lohia, Janeshwarji! Forgive these fools, they have not been taught, educated or explained anything. They do not know what socialism is? They have turned socialism into a laboratory of abuse, arrogance and low-grade comments. If this is their form while in opposition, one can easily guess what they would have done while in power," his post read.

Though the SP media cell has deleted the said post, Pathak has shared its screenshot from his X account.

Reacting to the post, Pathak questioned whether Akhilesh Yadav's wife, Dimple Yadav, would endorse such a depraved mentality.

"Akhilesh ji, is this the language of your party? This is the official handle of your party!! Is this the choice of words for someone's deceased parents? In a democracy, agreement-disagreement-allegations-counter-allegations have been going on and will continue to go on, but will you bring your party to this level? Will respected Dimple ji accept this anti-women and degraded mentality?" he captioned with his post.

The controversy stems from a now-deleted post allegedly made by the SP media cell on X with a remark targeting Pathak's DNA, prompting a strong reaction from the deputy CM. (ANI)

