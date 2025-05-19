Jabalpur, May 19: A shocking incident of rape has come to light from Madhya Pradesh, where a man allegedly raped a 35-year-old woman on pretext of offering her government job. The alleged incident came to light on Sunday, May 18, when the victim approached the Jabalpur police and lodged a complaint against the accused. The accused was identified as Pankaj Singh Parihar, an assistant engineer.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused works in the Panchayat Department at Samnapur Janpad in Jabalpur's Dindori district. In her complaint, the woman said that the accused promised her a government job in the Panchayat Department, reports FPJ. On the pretext of introducing her to some officials in Amarkantak, the accused took the victim to Dindori. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man Held for Raping 7-Year-Old Neighbour in Damoh.

However, while returning from Dindori, the accused stopped near a forest area close to Kundam. Over there, the accused drank alcohol and later went on to rape the woman inside the car. Soon after the woman reached Jabalpur, she approached the Kundam police station and lodged a complaint. Acting on her complaint, the police arrested the accused and also seized his car.

Cops said that the accused was planning to run away from Jabalpur with his family when he was arrested. While investigating the matter, cops learned that there were several complaints of harassment against the accused. They also found that the victim is a resident Ghamapur area in Jabalpur and had recently become friends with the accused. Jabalpur Shocker: YouTube Teacher From Bihar Rapes Woman on Pretext of Marriage in Madhya Pradesh, Threatens To Defame Victim and Kill Her Entire Family.

Following their friendship, the two used to talk regularly on the phone. During these conversations, the accused convinced the woman that he could help her get a government job.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

