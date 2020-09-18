New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): The Essential Commodities Act is being amended as there has been a rise in the volume of commodities, according to JP Nadda, BJP National President who added that the farmers are being misled by middle-men and vested interests about reforms.

"Essential Commodities Act is being regulated as there was a rise in the volume of commodities. We won't buckle under pressure politics. We will do what is right for farmers. Farmers are being misled by middle-men and vested interests about reforms," said Nadda.

Also Read | Delhi: ED Attaches 3 Hotels Valued at Rs 100 Crore in PMC Bank Case.

"BJP was the only political party that supplied 25 crore food packets, 5 crore ration kits and one crore masks to the needy during the lockdown. Other political parties were into lockdown mode themselves. They didn't do anything for the poor," he added.

The Lok Sabha had on Tuesday passed the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 that allows the central government to regulate the supply of some food items only under extraordinary circumstances which may include war, famine, extraordinary price rise, and natural calamity of grave nature. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020, which will replace an ordinance, provides that stock limits may be imposed on agricultural produce only if there is a steep price rise.

Also Read | OJEE 2020 New Exam Dates Announced, Test to be Held From October 12 to 19.

The Lok Sabha on Thursday took up the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion And Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 together for discussion.

The bills seek to replace two ordinances brought by the government earlier this year.

Moving the two bills for discussion in the House, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said they were in the interest of farmers and provide them with the freedom to sell their produce.

Tomar said that the bills will lead to more investment in agriculture and help increase the income of farmers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)