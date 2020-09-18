Bhubneshwar, September 18: The new dates for OJEE 2020 has been announced. The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination or OJEE, originally scheduled in the first week of May, will now be held from October 12 to 19. The OJEE 2020 had been postponed in view of the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). The entrance test will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. JEE Main 2020 Results Declared at jeemain.nta.nic.in: Toppers' List Out, 24 Students Score 100 Percentile, Here's How to Check Scores Released by NTA Online.

This year, OJEE will be conducted in three shifts on each date. The shift-wise complete schedule of the examination and the dates of downloading of admit cards will be available on official websites of OJEE - ojee.nic.in and odishajee.com by the end of September. The admit cards will carry details such as roll number, shift and exam centre of the candidates. The web-based counselling process will start in the first week of October. Odisha Govt Urges UGC to Extend Deadline for Undergraduate, Postgraduate Final Exams to October 10.

OJEE is conducted for admission in 12 different streams including MBA, MCA, B.Pharm, Integrated MBA, Lateral entry and M.Tech in Odisha. Last year, a total of 25,731 candidates had appeared for the OJEE offline, while 13,918 students gave the exam online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 18, 2020 06:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).