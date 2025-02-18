New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) A grand evening 'aarti' was performed at Vasudev Ghat on the banks of the Yamuna river in the national capital on Tuesday, with many devotees gathering to offer prayers.

Amid the chants of hymns and the glow of oil lamps, devotees sought divine blessings for the river's rejuvenation.

Surender Gupta, VHP Delhi prant mantri said, "I believe the time has come for Delhi to become Indraprastha. The rule of yogis is about to begin, and I want to express my gratitude to the respected lieutenant governor, whose efforts have made this beautiful place possible."

The 'aarti', a daily ritual at several ghats, holds special significance as efforts to clean the Yamuna have gained momentum following the recent Delhi Assembly elections.

The BJP, which ended AAP's decade-long rule by winning 48 out of 70 seats in the Assembly, had made the Yamuna's pollution a major election issue. Days before the formation of the new government, cleaning work began on Sunday under a four-pronged strategy, officials said.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has directed officials to expedite the process, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during BJP's victory celebrations, reiterated his commitment to restoring the river's old glory. Trash skimmers, weed harvesters and dredgers have already been deployed as part of the clean-up operation.

The entire 57 km stretch of the Yamuna in Delhi, from Haryana where it enters the city to the Uttar Pradesh border where it exits, will be cleaned, the officials said.

