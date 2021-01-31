Mumbai, Jan 31 (PTI) A commemoration-cum-felicitation function was held at the Mechanised Infantry Regimental Centre (MIRC) in Ahmednagar, some 270 km from here, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of India's victory in the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war.

It was part of various events are being held across the country under the ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh' (golden victory year). Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on December 16 last year lit the ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' from the eternal flame of the National War Memorial in Delhi, marking the beginning of the 50th anniversary year celebrations of India's victory over Pakistan in 1971.

The Ahmednagar event was held on Saturday with Lieutenant General Ved Gupta (Retd) as chief guest. It saw the attendance of a large number of veterans who had participated in the war that led to the creation of Bangladesh.

Major General S Jha, VSM, Commandant Armoured Corps Centre and School, Ahmednagar highlighted the importance of the Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations.

Major General BS Malik (Retd), Brigadier RS Rawat, VSM (Retd) and Lieutenant Colonel Anant Gokhale and other veterans also narrated their personal experiences of the war, a defence release said on Sunday.

A highlight of the event at Ahmednagar was the participation of two Bangladesh National Army (BNA) officers, who are currently attending a course at MIRC, it added.

Speaking at the felicitation function, Captain Ahsan of BNA recalled the decisive role played by the Indian armed forces in the 1971 Liberation War of Bangladesh and the special friendship the two countries share.

The event saw performances by military bands, while children who participated in various competitions were given prizes, the release said.

It added that a cyclothon and military equipment display have been organised as part of the Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)