Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], March 14 (ANI): Every Indian calls Rahul Gandhi 'divyang' (disabled), said Ranchi Bharatiya Janata Party MLA CP Singh on Sunday hitting out at the Congress leader, adding that he was "eligible for the Rs 1,000 disability pension".

"No one takes 'Pappu Gandhi' seriously anymore. We have fun when we hear him talk. What can I say about a 50-year-old mentally challenged person? Though he (Gandhi) does not need a pension, he is eligible for the Rs 1,000 pension for the divyangs (disabled)," Singh told ANI.

He further clarified, "Not me, but every Indian calls Rahul 'Divyang'. Papu Ji is 'divyang' in his mind. His statements vary. He says one thing in Lok Sabha and immediately something else outside. He says something in Assam and something else in Gujarat."

The BJP MLA further said that even people from the Congress party make fun of Gandhi and that only a mentally challenged person could make fun of their country abroad.

"He is in the political field and has been doing politics for so long. Only a 'divyang' person makes fun of their country when they go abroad. He doesn't have the maturity of an MP. Even people from his own party mock him. My friends from Congress say certain things about him," he added.

Chandreshwar Prasad Singh has served six consecutive terms as BJP MLA from Ranchi since 1996. (ANI)

