Nilgiris (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 24 (ANI): The voting machines for the three assembly constituencies of Ooty, Coonoor and Gudalur in the Nilgiris district were brought to the private school and college security depot under armed police protection.

For the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and Voter Verification Machines (VVPAT) were tested and allotted in a two-phase draw for the constituency-wise allocation.

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In this, the Control Unit (CU) and Voting Unit (BU) have been checked, and the Voting Registration Unit BU304, Control Unit 304, VVPAT-330 for the Ooty Assembly Constituency, the Gudalur (Separate) Voting Registration Unit BU285, Control Unit CU285, VVPAT-309, and the Coonoor Assembly Constituency have been sent to the warehouses in the three constituencies.

More than 50 armed guards are engaged in security and CCTV surveillance on a rotating basis, 24 hours a day, to monitor these. As the Assembly Election Code of Conduct is in force, tourists coming to the Nilgiris district will definitely be confiscated if they have more cash or gold than required.

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There is no relaxation for tourists to bring more than fifty thousand rupees. If they bring more than 50 thousand, it will definitely be confiscated, said Nilgiris District Election Officer Lakshmi Bhavya Tandoori.

The event to allocate the EVM randomisation to be used in the three assembly elections in the Nilgiris district - Udacity, Coonoor and Gudalur - through the randomisation method was held at the District Collectorate in Udacity in the presence of political party leaders. Theni District Election Officer Lakshmi Bhavya Tandoori participated and conducted an online randomisation session and allocated the EVMs to the closed constituencies.

Speaking to reporters, Lakshmi Bhavya Tansari said that 71 complaints had been received by the Election Control Room in the Nilgiris district in the week from March 15 to 22, and immediate action was being taken on them.

She said that so far, about Rs 41 lakh in cash and about Rs 2.18 crore worth of goods worth about Rs 2.59 crore have been seized in the vehicle checks of the Election Flying Squads.

She further said that a team led by the District Revenue Officer has so far released Rs 2.48 crore of the seized money and goods. Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru said that 13 centers where low voting was recorded in the last election have been identified to increase voting, and awareness programs are being conducted there to increase voting.

She said that arrangements have been made to bring tribal people who do not have transport facilities during voting. Are those who come to the Nilgiris real tourists as per the instructions of the Election Commission of India?

She said that after examining the documents, money and goods are not confiscated, but if you have more cash or gold than required, it will definitely be confiscated. The money or goods confiscated from tourists should be released within 48 hours. But he said that after receiving complaints from a couple of tourists, we have released them within 24 hours, she said that there is no relaxation for tourists carrying more than 50 thousand rupees and that he has instructed the election flying squad not to harass genuine tourists in the name of vehicle checks. (ANI)

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