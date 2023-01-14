New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi was admitted to the hospital after a corona infection and pneumonia attack and has been placed on external oxygen support.

Modi has given this information on Instagram.

Also Read | Rajasthan Becomes First State To Implement Policy for Blindness Control With Objective of 'Right To Sight'.

Modi said that he was infected with Covid twice in two weeks and has "profound pneumonia" after which he is hospitalised. Along with this, he has also released his picture.

"After 3 weeks in confinement with a double Covid in 2 weeks accompanied by influenza and deep pneumonia - and post trying several times to leave. Finally landed via air ambulance accompanied by two doctors and a superstar super-efficient son who did so much for me back in London. The flight was smooth. Unfortunately, still on 24/7 external oxygen. Thank u to all at @vistajet for going the extra mile. I am extremely grateful to all. Love to all. Big hug," Modi tweeted on Friday.

Also Read | India's Forex Exchange Reserves Dip by USD 1.3 Billion in First Week of January 2023, RBI Data Shows.

Through Instagram, Lalit Modi said he was brought from Mexico to London after three weeks of imprisonment. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)