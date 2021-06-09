Nagpur, Jun 9 (PTI) Ram Khandekar, who had served as an OSD to former prime minister Narasimha Rao, died in Nagpur after a prolonged illness, sources said on Wednesday.

He was 87.

Khandekar had also worked as the personal secretary of former Maharashtra chief minister Y B Chavan.

He died at his hometown Nagpur in Maharashtra late Tuesday night, the sources said.

Khandekar was invited by Narasimha Rao in 1985 to manage his then constituency Ramtek in Nagpur.

In 1991, when Rao became the prime minister, Khandekar served as his Officer on Special Duty (OSD). He was considered a close confidant of Rao and worked with him till the latter's death.

Khandekar often wrote articles for various Marathi newspapers based on his service period and interactions with political leaders.

He is survived by his son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren.

