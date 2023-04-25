Chandigarh, April 25: Former Punjab chief minister and Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, who was admitted at a private hospital in Mohali, died on Tuesday, hospital officials and party sources said. He was 95.

Badal was admitted to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali over a week ago after he complained of uneasiness in breathing. He breathed his last around 8 pm, hospital officials told PTI. Parkash Singh Badal Dies: Former Punjab CM Passes Away at 95 After Prolonged Illness.

Badal was in the intensive care unit of the hospital where doctors had been closely monitoring his health condition. Sources in the party confirmed to PTI that the senior leader has died.

