Shillong, Februay 19: Shillong Member of Parliament Ricky A.J. Syngkon of the Voice of the People Party (VPP) passed away on Thursday evening after suddenly falling ill while playing football, triggering widespread shock and grief across Meghalaya’s political spectrum. According to sources, Syngkon had gone to play football with friends on Thursday evening at a playground in Mawlai Mawiong.

During the match, he reportedly collapsed on the field, prompting immediate concern among those present. He was swiftly rushed by his friends to the nearby Mawiong Community Health Centre (CHC) for emergency medical attention. Ricky Andrew Dies: Shillong Lok Sabha MP Ricky AJ Syngkon Passes Away at 54 After VPP Leader Collapses During Football Match.

Final Moments of Ricky AJ Syngkon Playing Football Emerge From Shillong

VPP Leader Ricky AJ Syngkon Passes Away at 54

Deeply shocked and profoundly saddened by the untimely demise of Hon’ble MP from Shillong, Dr. Ricky A J Syngkon. Dr. Ricky was a dedicated and compassionate leader, with deep enthusiasm for public service and unwavering commitment to his people. He was rooted in faith and served… pic.twitter.com/BeSgPrkWEZ — Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) February 19, 2026

However, sources said that due to the absence of a doctor at the facility at that time, he was referred to a higher medical centre. He was subsequently shifted to Dr H. Gordon Roberts Hospital in Jaiaw for advanced treatment. Hospital sources said that despite efforts by the medical team, Syngkon succumbed shortly after being admitted. He was declared dead at around 8:42 p.m., leaving supporters, colleagues, and residents of the state stunned by the sudden loss.

Following the news of his death, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, VPP president Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit, along with several legislators, senior political leaders, and party workers, rushed to the hospital to pay their respects and console family members. Kabindra Purkayastha Dies: All About Veteran BJP Leader and Former Union Minister As PM Narendra Modi and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Condole His Death.

Syngkon, a first-time Member of Parliament, had emerged as a prominent political figure after registering a landslide victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Contesting on a VPP ticket, he had defeated three-time Congress MP Vincent H. Pala by a massive margin of over 3.7 lakh votes, a result that marked a significant shift in Meghalaya’s political landscape.

Known for his grassroots connections and advocacy on indigenous rights, governance, and transparency, Syngkon’s sudden demise has left a void in state and national politics, particularly within the VPP.

Leaders across party lines expressed deep condolences, remembering him as a committed public representative with a promising political future. The state government is expected to issue further details regarding the last rites and official condolence arrangements.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Conrad Sangma). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2026 10:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).