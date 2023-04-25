Parkash Singh Badal, former Punjab chief minister and SAD leader passed away on Tuesday after a prolonged illness. Badal was 95. The news about Badal's death was confirmed by AAP leader Raghav Chadha, who said that he was saddened by the news of the passing away of the former Chief Minister of Punjab, Sardar Prakash Singh Badal. "My deepest condolences to his family and friends," he said. Badal was admitted to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali nearly a week ago after he complained of uneasiness while breathing. Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal Continues to Be Under Close Observation in ICU: Fortis Hospital.

Parkash Singh Badal Passes Away

Saddened by the news of passing away of former Chief Minister of Punjab, Sardar Prakash Singh Badal. My deepest condolences to his family and friends. — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) April 25, 2023

