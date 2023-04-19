New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) A Delhi court on Wednesday sent businessman Amandeep Singh Dhall to CBI remand for three days for custodial interrogation in a corruption case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Special Judge M K Nagpal sent Dhall to CBI custody till April 21 on an application filed by the agency so it could unravel the larger conspiracy.

Also Read | Indian Army Personnel To Learn Chinese Language at Tezpur University in Assam.

Dhall, a director of Brindco Sales, was earlier arrested by the ED in a money laundering case related to the alleged scam.

He was arrested by the CBI on Tuesday from Tihar central jail, where he was in judicial custody in the money laundering case.

Also Read | Same-Sex Marriages: Supreme Court Says No Data From Government To Indicate It Is 'Urban-Elitist Concept'.

The CBI moved an application before the court saying “some fresh evidence has surfaced which require further examination of Dhall to unearth the conspiracy hatched between the accused in relation to the excise case".

The court had earlier allowed the CBI to quiz Dhall in Tihar jail in the case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)