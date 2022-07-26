New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Vikas Singh has written a letter to the Registrar of the Supreme Court of India to exclude the name of senior advocate Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is the NDA's vice presidential candidate, from the list of chamber allotments as he Dhankhar wished to voluntarily withdraw from the process.

In a letter written by SCBA President Vikas Singh to the Registrar of the Supreme Court of India, the association has urged the top court official to exclude the name of Jagdeep Dhankhar from the list of Chamber Allotment and re-work the same accordingly.

Also Read | Did Arpita Mukherjee Travel to Singapore With Partha Chatterjee in 2012? ED Corroborates Evidence.

The association said that Jagdeep Dhankhar has conveyed his wish to voluntarily withdraw from the process of chamber allotment so that other lawyers in need of a chamber may be allotted the same.

"Keeping the interest of the Bar at heart, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji has conveyed his wish to voluntarily withdraw from the process of chamber allotment so that other lawyers in need of a chamber may be allotted the same," the letter said.

Also Read | Congress Protest: Rahul Gandhi Released From Detention, Says Delhi Police.

"In view of the above, you are requested to kindly exclude the name of Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji from the list and re-work the same accordingly," the letter said.

In a list released on July 19, Jagdeep Dhankhar's name was also mentioned for the chamber allotment. Dhankar used to practice at the Supreme Court before his appointment as the Governor of West Bengal.

Last week, the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) vice presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar filed his nomination papers before Returning Officer and Secretary General, Lok Sabha in Parliament.

Dhankhar, who is a lawyer by profession, entered politics in 1989. He became the Governor of West Bengal in July 2019 and has made headlines since then over his tumultuous relations with the Mamata Banerjee government. He tendered his resignation as the Governor of West Bengal last week. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)