New Delhi, August 31: A permanent exhibition at a Delhi Metro station that will blend stories of courage and bravery exhibited by Indian soldiers and the incredible story of the urban transporter is all set to be opened on Thursday, officials said.

Titled 'Veerta Aur Vikas', it will be hosted at Rajouri Garden Metro Station on the Pink Line of the network, they said on Wednesday. The exhibition will be inaugurated by DMRC chief Vikas Kumar along with many family members of illustrious gallantry award recipients such as Second Lieutenant Arun Khetrapal, Captain Vikram Batra, Major Mohit Sharma, Captain Arun Nayyar and Captain Pratap Singh, the DMRC said in a statement. Woman With Baby Sits On Floor in Delhi Metro While Passengers Occupy Seats; Viral Video Sparks Outrage on Internet.

"Our nation India, today stands as a proud example of what a thriving democracy can achieve if the people decide to stand together and work for the goodwill of the country. Overcoming a number of challenges, India is rapidly building world-class infrastructure and embracing new-age sustainable technologies.

"The success of the Delhi Metro is a glowing example of how we are capable of executing mammoth infrastructure projects oriented towards public good," it said. However, this success story called India could not have been scripted, had our borders been unsafe, it said.

"India's brave armed forces are guarding the nation with unparalleled commitment and valour to ensure that the rest of the nation is safe and focussed on development.

"Therefore, as a tribute to the gallantry award recipients of the Indian armed forces, who have shown exemplary courage to preserve the sovereignty and dignity of the nation, a permanent exhibition has been installed," the DMRC said.

Through specially designed panels, "we have tried to blend the stories of their courage and bravery and the incredible growth story of the Delhi Metro", officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)