New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain on Tuesday said that exit polls indicated that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has "completely flopped" and people have voted for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and development.

"The long queues of people indicated that the NDA will form the government. Exit Polls also indicate that the NDA will return... People have voted for PM Modi, CM Nitish Kumar and development... Rahul Gandhi has completely flopped...," the BJP leader told ANI shortly after the announcement of the exit polls

Also Read | Bihar Exit Poll Results 2025 by IANS-Matrize: NDA Predicted to Sweep Assembly Elections With 48% Vote Share, Mahagathbandhan Trails at 37%; Check Party-Wise Seat Projections Here.

Meanwhile, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is poised to form the government again in Bihar, exit poll results showed on Tuesday, predicting that the opposition Mahagathbandhan would fall short of the majority mark in the 243-member state assembly.

The exit polls also predicted that Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj, which made its debut in the assembly polls, is unlikely to make any splash in terms of seats.

Also Read | OpenAI Loses Song Lyrics Copyright Case in German Court.

The exit polls came out after the conclusion of voting in Bihar. While the first phase of polls was held on November 6, the second phase of polling concluded on Tuesday. Counting of votes will take place on November 14.

The state has seen record polling in the assembly polls.

Peoples Pulse poll survey gave 133-159 seats to NDA, 75-101 seats to Mahagathbandhan and 0-5 seats to Jan Suraaj. Others, it said, are likely to get 2-8 seats.

People's Insight's survey predicted 133-148 seats for NDA, 87-102 seats for Mahagathbandhan, 0-2 seats for Jan Suraaj and 3-6 seats for independent candidates.

JVC survey said NDA is likely to win 135-150 seats, Mahagathbandhan 88-103 seats, Jan Suraaj may 0-1 seats, with others may secure 3-6 seats.

According to the DVC Research polls survey, the NDA is projected to win 137-152 seats, the Mahagathbandhan 83-98 seats, Jan Suraaj 2-4 seats, and others 4-8 seats.

Bihar recorded a big voter turnout of 67.14 per cent in the second phase of Assembly polls till 5 pm on Tuesday, according to data from the Election Commission.

The highest voter turnout was recorded in Kishanganj district at 76.26 per cent, followed by 75.23 per cent in Katihar, 73.79 per cent in Purnia, 70.69 per cent in Supaul, 69.02 per cent in Purvi Champaran 68.91 per cent in Banka.

In the first phase of polling, the state saw a record 65.08 per cent polling with all political parties, including Jan Suraaj, interpreting the high voter turnout in their favour.

In the 2020 polling took place in three phases. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 125 seats, while the opposition Mahagathbandhan (MGB) won 110. Among the major parties, the Janata Dal (United) bagged 43 seats, BJP bagged 74, RJD secured 75 seats and the Congress 19. The JD(U) had contested 115 constituencies and the BJP 110, whereas the RJD contested 144 seats and the Congress 70. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)