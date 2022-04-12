New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday described the BJP's sweep of the Legislative Council polls in Uttar Pradesh as yet another expression of people's trust in the BJP's development model.

In a tweet, he congratulated the winners and also greeted Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP functionaries.

A month after its resounding victory in the Assembly elections, the BJP swept the biennial polls to the state's Legislative Council by winning 33 out of 36 constituencies.

According to the results declared on Tuesday, the BJP won 24 of the 27 local authority seats, for which polling was held last week. In addition, the BJP had won nine of the 36 seats unopposed.

The results take the BJP past the halfway-mark in the 100-member House. Now, it will have 67 members in the upper house of the state legislature.

