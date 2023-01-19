Lakhanpur (J&K), Jan 19 (PTI) Controversial Dongra Swabhiman Sangthan Sangathan Party (DSSP) leader Choudhary Lal Singh, whose decision to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra had led to objections from a section of the Congress and other parties, Thursday said his support to the foot march was not a mistake.

"I have not made a mistake by supporting the yatra which is meant to remove hatred and spread the message of love. I have fulfilled my responsibility and have not raised a question why I was not invited on the dias," te former minister told PTI here.

His supporters raised slogans in his favour during the flag takeover ceremony of the Congress to welcome Gandhi at the entry point of Jammu and Kashmir here, drawing angry reactions from the stage and even interrupted the speech of Gandhi.

"People raised slogans out of love (in my support) as I was there in front of them. What is my fault if they did not raise the slogans of any other leader," Singh asked.

However, he said the stage belongs to the Congress and it was their prerogative as to whom they invite on the stage or not. "I have not raised any question where I was positioned as I have shared the stage with all those present several times in the past."

Asked whether he is going to join the yatra when it commences from Hatli Morh on Friday, Singh said he has not decided it yet.

However, he was quick to add that he has asked his people to support the yatra.

He said he was not joining the Congress. "I have no intention to join the Congress because I have set the goal to fight for a separate state of Jammu and extension of Article 371 of the constitution to the region."

"Gandhi will return after the end of his yatra and his party leaders are not going to fight for the people's rights. Who will save Jammu," Singh asked.

Congress spokesperson Deepika Pushkar Nath resigned from the party on January 17 over the party agreeing to Singh's support to the yatra alleging he was responsible in sabotaging the 2018 Kathua rape case by "brazenly defending" rapists of the eight-year-old nomadic girl. National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah also opposed the participation of Singh and said the "Congress will have to look into whether some people might try to use the yatra to whitewash their past. We have not forgotten the role played by those leaders who tried to save the rapist. The way they hurt the sentiments of people is not hidden from anyone".

