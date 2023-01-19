New Delhi, January 19: The first list of shortlisted students for admission to entry-level classes in more than 1,800 private schools of Delhi will be published on Friday, Delhi government's Directorate of Education (DoE) said. The names along with a waiting list will be issued on the notice board, as well as the official website of the schools, the DoE said on Thursday.

The second list of shortlisted students will be out on February 6. A child needs to be at least four years old to fill the form for nursery admission. The age limit is five years for admission in kindergarten and at least six years for Class 1 as on March 31, 2023. Also Read | JEE Main 2023: NTA Likely To Release Admit Card Tomorrow on jeemain.nta.nic.in, Exam Dates Revised; Know Steps To Download.

The registration process for admission to entry-level classes in more than 1,800 private schools in Delhi for the 2023-24 academic session had begun on December 1 and ended on December 23.

“No deviation from the above schedule shall be permitted. Each school shall display the aforesaid admission schedule on its notice board and website. Further, each school shall ensure that application forms for admission are made available to all applicants till the last date of submission,” the DoE circular had said.

It had said a non-refundable amount of only Rs 25 can be charged as the admission registration fee. The purchase of the prospectus of a school by the parents will be optional, it said.

According to the circular, all private schools will reserve 25 per cent seats for economically weaker sections (EWS) and disadvantaged group (DG) students as well as for differently-abled children.

