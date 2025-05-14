New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): The Central government has enhanced the security cover of External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar by adding an additional bulletproof vehicle to his convoy, top sources said on Wednesday.

Jaishankar, who currently receives 'Z' category armed protection from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), will now have an enhanced security vehicle for his nationwide movements.

The CRPF made this decision after a recent threat assessment linked to India-Pakistan tensions indicated the need for increased protection.

Notably, in October last year, Jaishankar's security level was raised from 'Y' to 'Z' category.

The CRPF had taken over the charge of Jaishankar's security from the Delhi Police.

Jaishankar, 69, is currently being provided round-the-clock Z-category security cover by an armed team of CRPF personnel that includes over a dozen armed commandos during movement and his stay across the country.

The CRPF is currently providing VIP security cover to 210-odd protectees, comprising Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, the Dalai Lama and Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The decision to enhance the security for the EAM came following the heightened tensions between India and Pakistan after India's decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

After the attack, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir as well as attempted drone attacks along the border regions, following which India launched a coordinated attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres and airfields across 11 airbases in Pakistan.

After this, on May 10, an understanding of the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan was announced. (ANI)

