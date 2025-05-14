New Delhi, May 14: In a significant step towards digitisation and enhanced security, the Indian government has introduced e-passports embedded with RFID chips and biometric data. This initiative, launched as part of the Passport Seva Programme (PSP) Version 2.0, began its pilot phase on April 1, 2024. The Ministry of External Affairs has stated that the new e-passports aim to protect personal data, reduce the risk of forgery, and streamline immigration processes worldwide.

The e-passport will gradually replace conventional passports, though existing valid passports will remain operational until their expiry. The rollout has begun in select cities, including Nagpur, Bhubaneswar, Jammu, Goa, Shimla, Raipur, Amritsar, Jaipur, Chennai, Hyderabad, Surat, Delhi and Ranchi with plans to expand to more regions across the country. E-Passport: India Launches First Phase of Next-Gen Digital Passport in 13 Cities To Boost Travel Document Security, Nationwide Implementation Expected by Mid-2025.

What Is an E-Passport?

An e-passport is a biometric passport that combines a traditional paper booklet with a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) chip and antenna. This chip stores the passport holder’s personal and biometric information in a digitally signed and encrypted format. A small gold symbol on the front cover identifies an e-passport. The data stored in the chip is identical to the printed information, ensuring consistency and enabling easy global verification. New Indian Passport Rules: From Birth Certificate Mandate, Address Removal to Colour-Coded Passports, Everything You Need To Know About Latest Changes.

What Are the Benefits of E-Passport?

One of the key benefits of the e-passport is the enhanced security it provides. The RFID chip safeguards against duplication, forgery, and fraudulent use. Immigration authorities worldwide can quickly and securely authenticate the data, making travel safer and more efficient. It also ensures that the personal and biometric details of the passport holder cannot be tampered with or falsified.

How Can You Apply for an E-Passport With RFID Chip?

To apply, register on the Passport Seva Online Portal.

Login using your registered ID.

Click on “Apply for Fresh Passport/Re-issue of Passport.” Choose “Fresh” if you're applying for a passport type you’ve never held before, or “Reissue” if you’ve held the same type earlier.

Pay the fee online, and book an appointment.

Print or save your Application Receipt or simply show the SMS confirmation during your appointment.

Visit your selected PSK or RPO with original documents on the scheduled date.

India’s e-passport initiative marks a major advancement in travel document security. While initially limited to select regions, it is expected to expand nationwide, ensuring all citizens benefit from secure, forgery-resistant identification for international travel.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2025 08:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).