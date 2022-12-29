Gurugram, Dec 28 (PTI) The Chief Minister's Flying Squad arrested a fake doctor and seized a huge quantity of medicines from a hospital being allegedly run illegally here for the last four years, officials said on Wednesday.

An FIR has been registered against the fake doctor at the Sohna City police station, they said.

Also Read | Tripura Assembly Elections 2023: To Counter PM Narendra Modi's Popularity Congress May Ally With Left, Mamata Banerjee Also Trying Her Luck.

The accused has been identified as Akbar Khan, they said.

Khan was unable to produce any documents of the hospital or his doctor's degree following which he was arrested, officials said.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Drunk Man Burned to Death After His Clothes Caught Fire in Jaitpur Area.

Inspector Dharmbir Singh, who led the raiding team, said Khan who runs the hospital without any degree or permission was handed over to the police and the medicines seized.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)