New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) Faizan Ali, a 21-year-old student of Kerman University of Medical Sciences in Iran, has never got so many calls from family members as much as he is receiving these days.

Ali, who hails from Srinagar, told PTI that his family members are scared for his safety amid the Iran-Israel conflict.

Also Read | Piyush Goyal Cancels Trip to Krishnapatnam Port After His Helicopter Develops Technical Snag in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati.

"I have been in boarding school since class 7 and I am not used to talking to my family members daily. But ever since Israel launched attack on Iran, my family has been calling me 10 times a day inquiring about my well-being," he said over a WhatsApp call.

Ali, who is in first year of the medical college, said their exams were ending on Tuesday, but the university has announced cancellation of exams and closure of the varsity till October.

Also Read | Assam HSLC Compartmental Result 2025 Out at sebaonline.org: SEBA Announces Class 10th Supplementary Exam Results, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Check Scorecard.

"We have been told that we can go back home. There are over 120 students from Kashmir in our university. But our side is relatively safe. Tehran is completely devastated," he said.

Recalling the last few days, he said that on Thursday night, everything was normal but when they woke up next morning, the situation was completely different.

"There was fear all around. We heard gunshots. The students in Tehran are really scared. Since it is the centre of the country, evacuation is also a challenge. But I have heard that students are being taken to safe locations," he added.

The 21-year-old said that the internet services are also affected in the country.

"It is taking three to four minutes for WhatsApp mesages to go through. That day, my father asked me whether I had food and if I was doing fine. I texted him back saying I was safe but that message took nearly half an hour to reach him," he said, and urged people back home to pray for the safety of those stuck in Iran.

The medical student said they are hoping that they will be evacuated either by Monday evening or Tuesday morning.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday said he spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar regarding students from the Union Territory stranded in Iran and was assured that necessary steps would be taken to ensure safety of all Indian students.

On Sunday, Indian nationals in Iran were asked to exercise due caution and maintain contact with the Embassy of India in Tehran through its social media accounts in view of the current situation in the country following the launch of strikes by Israel.

Israel on Friday last launched Operation Rising Lion to strike at Iran's nuclear, missile and military complexes. The strikes left key military commanders and nuclear scientists dead. Iran retaliated by launching waves of drones and ballistic missiles at Israel.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)