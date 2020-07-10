Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 10 (ANI): Claiming that his land was forcibly taken from him by the government, a farmer in Venkannapalem village of Manubolu Mandal, in Nellore district allegedly attempted suicide by consuming pesticide. He was taken to Gudur Government Hospital and is said to be out of danger.

However, the police have said that the land a government site which had markings on it by revenue officials was being claimed as his own by the farmer, who also pulled out the stone markers. Police said that upon being asked to approach higher authorities in this matter, the the famer refused and took the extreme step.

Also Read | Air India Pilots Association Demands Ministry of Civil Aviation And AI Officials to Clear Long Pending Dues or Allow Pilots to Quit Airline.

According to Manubolu Police Station Sub-Inspector Surya Prakash Reddy said, "The State government is making lands ready for 'Houses for the Poor' scheme. Revenue officials made markings of house sites and placed stones. Today morning, Venkataiah (farmer) went to one such site, claiming that land is his own and pulled out the stone markers. It is in fact a government site and revenue officials made markings."

"When Venkataiah removed stone markers, Village Revenue Officer (VRO) complained to us, the police. We filed a case against him under section 447 and 427 of IPC. He argued with us that the site belongs to him. We told him to go to higher officials but it is not correct to remove stone markers. He said he won't go to any officials and they only should come, and then consumed pesticide."

Also Read | Coronavirus Outbreak: 395 Bengaluru Police Personnel Test Positive For COVID-19 So Far.

The SI also denied allegations that the police had used abusive language against the farmer.

Earlier TDP President N Chandrababu Naidu had tweeted about the farmer and claimed that the State government's "anti people" policies were taking a toll. He alleged that the famer was forced to take the step "owing to harassment of police and revenue officials." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)