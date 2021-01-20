By Siddharth Sharma

New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): Intensifying his attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government over newly-enacted farm laws, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday claimed that "the government feels that farmers can be weary and fooled, but farmers are more sensible than the Prime Minister".

Responding to the ongoing deadlock between the agitating farmers' organisation and the Centre, Gandhi said: "Due to arrogance, the government feels that farmers can be weary and fooled, but farmers are more sensible than the Prime Minister."

"During the last few years, the government has been handing over all the business to some industrialists close to them and till now the monopoly-protected farming sector is on the agenda and Prime Minister Modi wants to hand over it to some people through these laws," he said.

Supporting the ongoing farmers' agitation, Gandhi said, "The farmers of Punjab and Haryana are struggling to save the livelihood of 60 per cent of the population dependent on agriculture."

He reiterated that the Centre must withdraw all three agricultural laws.

Criticising the farm laws, he said, "With this, some people will become the owners of the entire agricultural system, the mandi system will be ruined and the middle class will pay its price. The new agricultural law is an attack not only on farmers but on the middle class."

Reacting to questions asked by BJP President JP Nadda, just before his press conference, Gandhi said that the farmer knows who Rahul Gandhi is and what he does.

"Where was Naddaji in Bhatta Parsaul? "I am not afraid of Narendra Modi. I am a clean man. Can shoot me, but cannot touch me. I am a patriot, I will stand alone," said Gandhi.

"You will understand when you become a slave," he added.

At the same time, on being asked another question about Nadda, Gandhi said, "Is Nadda my professor? Why should I answer everything about him?"

"We want agrarian reform, but not by abolishing the mandis. At the same time, in response to the question asked in the Supreme Court hearing on the peasant movement. Do not want to comment on the Supreme Court but the reality is known to everyone," he said.

Before the press conference, Gandhi released the book "Kheti Ka Khoon", three black laws" published by Congress. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)