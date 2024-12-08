Rajpura (Punjab) [India], December 8 (ANI): Punjab and Haryana police met with farmer leaders in Rajpura on Sunday to discuss concerns over the ongoing farmers' protest after farmer leaders called off the 'Jatha' following injuries to over eight farmers.

Tensions escalated at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border, where police used tear gas to block farmers attempting to march to Delhi.

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher had earlier accused the Punjab government of siding with the central government to suppress the protest. Opposition leaders slammed the government's handling of the situation, highlighting issues faced by farmers, such as fertilizer shortages and the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Further discussions are scheduled for Monday to plan the next steps of the protest. Meanwhile, the Haryana government imposed an internet shutdown in several villages to prevent misinformation, and the central government has yet to respond to key demands.

In the Sunday meeting in Rajpura, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher and other officials, including Patiala DIG Mandeep Singh Sidhu, participated in the discussions. "A very detailed discussion took place with the farmers... The talks happened in a positive atmosphere, and future rounds of talks will also take place with the farmers," said DIG Sidhu.

Ambala DC Parth Gupta stated, "We held a meeting with the farm leaders... Efforts are being made to find a solution."

SSP Patiala, Nanak Singh, added, "The meeting happened in a very positive atmosphere... Various officials were present at the meeting. These kinds of meetings will continue."

Despite the government's efforts to initiate dialogue, tensions escalated at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border, where police used tear gas and attempted to block protesting farmers heading towards Delhi.

The farmers' 'Dilli Chalo' march was disrupted after police action at the Shambhu border, leading to injuries among protesters. Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher announced the withdrawal of a group, or "jatha," of 101 farmers scheduled to march towards Delhi on Sunday.

"Today we have decided to withdraw the 'jatha.' The agitation will continue today. One farmer has been admitted to PGI and is in serious condition, and 8-9 farmers are injured, so we have withdrawn the 'jatha.' After the meeting, we will tell you about the future program," Pandher said.

The injured farmers include Resham Singh, Dilbagh Singh, Mehr Singh, Karnail Singh, Harbhajan Singh, and Kulwinder Singh. Of these, four are in serious condition, with one referred to PGI for treatment.

Pandher alleged that the government used excessive force against peaceful protesters. "First, they showered flowers on us, then they fired rubber bullets at us and threw chemicals on us. Several farmers are injured," he said.

Pandher slammed the Punjab government, accusing it of aligning with the central government to suppress farmers.

"We used to say that Bhagwant Mann's government has some sort of alliance with the central government. Today, the way media is being stopped, the CM and Arvind Kejriwal should come forward and explain this. They (AAP) say that they are with farmers and labourers, then why are they stopping the media? Bhagwant Mann government's face has been exposed," Pandher said.

He also accused the state government of attempting to conceal the central government's actions. "The Punjab government is trying to put a shutter on what is being done by the central government," he added.

Tensions ran high at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border as police deployed tear gas and water cannons to disperse protesters. Drone footage showed police blocking farmers at the border, leading to verbal altercations.

DSP Shahabad Ramkumar stated, "The team has been deployed here since morning... We gave clear instructions that we will check their (farmers') identity and permission, and only then will we allow them to move forward... They disagreed. We want them to maintain peace and enter after taking permission."

The protests drew sharp reactions from opposition leaders. Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda criticised the BJP-led government's handling of the situation.

"Democracy allows everyone the right to voice their opinion. Stopping farmers from expressing their views is undemocratic. The government must engage in dialogue to address the issues farmers are facing and find immediate solutions," Hooda said.

He highlighted the challenges farmers face, including a shortage of fertilizers and irrigation supplies. "When farmers need fertilizer for sowing, there is no DAP. When they need irrigation, there is no urea, and crops get damaged. These are the problems farmers are facing. The government should address these issues and find solutions," Hooda added.

Referring to the ongoing Minimum Support Price (MSP) issue, Hooda stated, "The central government is supposed to provide this (MSP). They (The central government) say they are giving MSP for 24 crops, but the reality is different. During the elections, the Chief Minister had promised Rs 3,100 per quintal for paddy, but now the rate is Rs 2,320, and farmers are getting even less than that."

Congress leader Ajay Rai also condemned the government's approach, alleging that farmers are facing severe injustices. "The government is committing atrocities against farmers, and they are adamant about their demands. False assurances have been given. Farmers are being arrested. Initially, they used to get 50 kg of fertilizer, then it was reduced to 45 kg, and now they are only getting 40 kg. Congress stands with them," Rai said.

Farmer leader Pandher confirmed that further discussions among farmer groups are scheduled for Monday to assess the situation and plan their next steps.

"Both the forums will hold a meeting tomorrow and will chalk out the further strategy," he said.

Pandher also expressed frustration over the government's alleged unwillingness to engage in meaningful dialogue. "The Modi government has the most powerful means and resources in the world to spread false propaganda and misinformation. The government does not seem to have any intention of resolving this issue through dialogue with us," he said.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Union Minister of State for Agriculture Bhagirath Choudhary, however, reiterated the government's willingness to engage with the farmers. "Doors are open for the farmers to come and have a dialogue regarding their issues. I am also their brother, and if they want to come, doors are open. If they want us to go there, we will go in between them to have a dialogue," Choudhary said.

On Friday, the 'Dilli Chalo' march was called off for the day after several farmers were injured during clashes with police at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border. The situation escalated when police used tear gas to disperse the farmers, leading to injuries. Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said, "We have called off the 'Jatha,' not the march to Delhi. Six farmers have been injured." Speaking at the Shambhu border, he added, "They (police) will not let us go to Delhi. Farmer leaders have been injured; we will hold a meeting to decide the future strategy."

Criticism of the government's handling of the protests poured in from opposition leaders. Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, condemned the use of tear gas on farmers. He urged the government to address their demands, including a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) and loan waivers.

"Farmers want to come to Delhi to put forward their demands before the government and express their pain. Firing tear gas shells on them and trying to stop them in various ways is condemnable. The government should listen to their demands and problems seriously," Gandhi said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

He also highlighted the plight of farmers, stating, "The suffering of the farmers can be gauged from the fact that today in the country, one farmer is forced to commit suicide every hour. The country has not forgotten the martyrdom of more than 700 farmers in the first farmers' movement due to the extreme insensitivity of the Modi government."

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, however, slammed the opposition for politicising the protests. He claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently worked in favour of farmers and accused Congress of being responsible for their plight.

"The farmers' issue is not a matter of politics. PM Modi has always worked in favour of farmers and has taken decisions that are good for them. Congress is responsible for the current situation of farmers in the country. The opposition should not politicise this issue," Saini said.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government had ordered an internet shutdown in ten villages of Ambala from December 6 to 9 to prevent the spread of misinformation. Essential services like banking and mobile recharges remained operational.

As tensions persist, the Bhartiya Kisan Parishad (BKP), along with other farmer groups, continues to push for demands including compensation, a legal guarantee for MSP, and permission to protest in Delhi. The central government has yet to respond to these demands, leaving the future of the protests uncertain. (ANI)

