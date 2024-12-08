Dehradun, December 8: In a significant step to promote tourism and year-round pilgrimage in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the Winter Char Dham Yatra with a special puja at the Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath, the winter abode of Baba Kedarnath. The Chief Minister prayed for the prosperity of the people and the holistic development of the state.

As part of his visit, CM Dhami assessed the arrangements made for the Winter Char Dham Yatra and directed officials to ensure a smooth and comfortable experience for devotees. Highlighting the initiative's potential, he stated that opening the Char Dham pilgrimage in winters would boost tourism, attract visitors throughout the year, and bring attention to other lesser-known tourist destinations in the state.

प्रदेश में शीतकालीन यात्रा के शुभारंभ से देवभूमि का तीर्थाटन व पर्यटन और भी सशक्त होगा। इससे न केवल वर्षभर पर्यटकों का आगमन बढ़ेगा, बल्कि यहां के छुपे हुए पर्यटन स्थल भी प्रचलित होंगे। साथ ही स्थानीय निवासियों के लिए रोजगार के नए अवसर सृजित होंगे, जो उनकी आर्थिक स्थिति को सुदृढ़… pic.twitter.com/PDd4LjfnvA — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) December 8, 2024

“This initiative will open new avenues for tourism and provide significant opportunities for economic empowerment of local communities through increased employment,” said the Chief Minister.

Ukhimath serves as the winter abode of Baba Kedarnath, while Pandukeshwar in Chamoli district hosts Lord Badri Vishal. Maa Yamuna is worshipped at Kharsali, and Maa Ganga's winter abode is in Mukhwa, Uttarkashi. The Winter Char Dham Yatra allows pilgrims to continue their spiritual journey in these revered locations during the colder months.

The event was also graced by notable dignitaries, including Shrimati Asha Nautiyal, Shri Bharat Chaudhary, and Shri Ajendra Ajay, Chairman of the Shri Badri-Kedarnath Temple Committee.