New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday asked commuters to avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK road and National Highway (NH) 44 as many borders were closed amid the ongoing protest against the Centre's farm laws.

"Traffic alert, Singhu, piau Maniyari, Saboli, Auchandi borders are closed. Lampur, Safiabad, Singhu school and Palla toll tax borders are open. Please follow alternate route. Traffic is heavy and diverted from NH 44. Please avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK road and NH 44," Delhi Traffic Police tweeted at 8:16 PM.

Tikri Border is close for traffic both carriage way traffic diverted towards Jharoda kalan border, Auchandi Border and Harewali close for both carriage way for traffic, it said.

According to Traffic Police, the Ghazipur border is also closed for traffic due to farmer protests.

"Traffic is diverted from Noida link road on NH 24, NH 9. Traffic is heavy on Murga mandi and Gazipur R/A, road no. 56,Vikas marg,IP extention, NH 24. Pl commute from other borders. Please follow alternate route via Maharajpur, Chilla, DND, Apsara, bhopra and Loni borders," it tweeted.

Ghazipur border is closed both carriage way. Traffic going Ghaziabad through Murga mandi and Ghazipur R/A, road no. 56, Vikas marg, Aanand Vihar IP extention, NH 24. Please commute from other borders, it said in another tweet.

As part of a protest against the Centre's farm laws, farmers had called a pan-India Chakka Jam from 12 pm to 3 pm today.

Security across Delhi was tightened today with the deployment of extra forces, putting up multi-layered barricades and barbed wires on the roads.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

