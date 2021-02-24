New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): The Centre has extended the period of paramilitary forces' deployment in Haryana till February 28 for law and order duties during farmers' agitation.

According to sources, the deployment of 9 companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and 14 companies of Rapid Action Force (RAF) has been extended till February 28 in Haryana, where farmer unions are organising "mahapanchayat" as part of the protest against farm laws.

The deployment of paramilitary forces was scheduled to end on February 22 and already extended multiple times by the Centre.

Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the government has still left its door open for discussions with the farmers regarding the three new farm laws.

This comes as Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait announced the plans for marching to the Parliament with 40 lakh tractors in order to intensify pressure on the central government to withdraw the three farm laws.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)