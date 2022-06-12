Jaipur, Jun 12 (PTI) Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik on Sunday said the farmers' movement is not over yet and that they will wage a "fierce battle" against the government if it does not bring a law on minimum support price (MSP).

Speaking at a Jat community programme here, Malik said he will also join the movement once he completes his term as Meghalaya governor.

Also Read | COVID-19 in Mumbai: BMC’s H West Ward Directs Private Hospitals To Test OPD Patients for Coronavirus.

Malik has targeted the government several times in the recent past over farmers' issues.

"The farmers' movement is not over yet, it was the dharna which ended. If a law on MSP is not made, then the farmers will wage a fierce battle against the country's government," Malik said.

Also Read | Mumbai Reports 1,803 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; Recovery Rate at 97%.

He said only four months of his tenure as Meghalaya governor are left and he will also join the movement once he completes his term.

Malik said when the farmers were protesting against the farm laws, he went to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and told him that atrocities were being committed against them.

He claimed he suggested to the prime minister that he should settle the matter with the farmers but Modi told him that they will end the dharna on their own.

"I said that they (farmers) will go only after you (PM) are gone," he added.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, laid siege at Delhi borders in November 2020 demanding that the Centre withdraw its three contentious farm laws. The protest ended in December 2021 after the government withdrew the farm laws.

Hitting out at the Adani Group, Malik asked Modi how the conglomerate is getting richer at a time when the common people are getting destroyed.

Malik has repeatedly made headlines for his criticism of the Modi government.

Last month, he said the government hadn't fulfilled the promises it made to farmers in December last year.

Withdrawal of cases lodged against farmers during their agitation against the farm laws, legal guarantee on MSP and compensation to the families of farmers who died during the course of the protest were some of the protesters' demands that the government had agreed to consider before they ended their dharna.

In January, Malik said when he went to meet Modi on the issue of farmers, the latter was "arrogant" and he had a fight with the prime minister within five minutes.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)