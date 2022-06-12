Mumbai, June 12: Mumbai reported 1,803 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, according to a bulletin by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Sunday. With this, the active cases in the city stand at 10,889. As per the bulletin, 959 COVID patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning in the city to 1,050,285.

The recovery rate in Mumbai is 97 per cent.

Two patients succumbed to the virus during this period. The death toll in the city rose to 19,573. Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Saturday saw a marginal dip in COVID-19 cases, with the state reporting 2,922 fresh infections, 159 less than the previous day, and one fatality due to the infection, the state health department said.

With this data, the total number of active cases scaled up to 14,858 in the state. Also, with one fatality, the overall death toll in the state moved up to 1,47,868. India reported as many as 8,582 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, informed Union Health Ministry on Sunday. COVID-19 in Mumbai: BMC's H West Ward Directs Private Hospitals To Test OPD Patients for Coronavirus.

As the infections surge, the active COVID caseload in the country stands at 44,513, constituting of 0.06 per cent of India's total positive cases.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 2.71 per cent with 3,16,179 COVID-19 tests being conducted in the last 24 hours. The weekly positivity rate was also reported at 2.02 per cent.

4,435 patients have recovered from COVID infection in the last 24 hours.

The ministry also informed that 3,16,179 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. So far, 195.07 cr vaccine doses have been administered across India under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)