India News | Fatehpuri Masjid to Remain Closed Till July 4 Amid COVID-19 Crisis

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): The Fatehpuri Masjid in Delhi on Friday will remain closed till July 4 in the wake of rising cases of COVID-19.

Mufti Mukarram Ahmed, Shahi Imam of Fatehpuri Masjid said senior citizens and children have been visiting the mosque, despite regular appeals not to do so.

"The mosque will stay closed till July 4, as COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Delhi. Despite regular appeals by the mosque that senior citizens and kids should not come to the mosque, they are coming. Offer prayers at home," the Imam said.

Earlier in the day, Jama Masjid had announced that it will remain closed for public till June 30. (ANI)

