Amethi (UP), Apr 27 (PTI) A man and his five-year-old son were killed after being hit by a truck in Munshiganj area here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place near Teri village on Monday evening when Bholanath (25) and his son Ayush were on their way to a relative's house, Circle Officer Ravi Pratap Singh said.

Both of them died on the spot, he added.

The police is yet to identify the driver of the vehicle.

Irate villagers blocked the Banda-Tanda Highway demanding action against the truck driver, however, police managed to pacify the crowd and convinced them to disperse.

