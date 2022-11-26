New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) The Sanyukt Rojgaar Andolan Samiti staged a one-day hunger strike here on Saturday and demanded that all the vacant government posts should be filled immediately.

Students, youth and activists took part in the protest at Delhi University's Art faculty, SRAS said.

"About 60 lakhs government posts are vacant in different departments in the country. It seems that the government is not serious about employment," SRAS said in a statement.

To solve the unemployment problem, the governments till now have not drafted the kind of policies that were needed after independence, SRAS said.

The pandemic has put our economy in a more worrisome situation. Students, youth, labourers and farmers suffering from unemployment are constantly fighting for some solution at their own level. But no positive step has been taken by the government so far, it said.

The SRAS demanded that employment should be guaranteed to all the countrymen by passing the National Employment Policy Act in Parliament.

