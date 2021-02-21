Firozpur (Punjab) [India], February 21 (ANI): A case was registered in Punjab's Firozpur after a video went viral on social media where two Punjab policemen are seen firing with a service assault rifle at a wedding function in Firozpur.

Speaking to ANI about the video, Firozpur Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Satnam Singh said, "A video is going viral where two policemen are seen firing at a wedding. It needs to be ascertained if it was a service assault rifle. A case has been registered and the investigation is underway," said Satnam Singh, DSP.

Further details of the incident are yet to be ascertained, he added. (ANI)

