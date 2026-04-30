RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Picks for IPL 2026 Match

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 continues its high-octane run as the Rajasthan Royals (RR) prepare to host the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on 1 May. Rajasthan, currently positioned fourth in the standings with 12 points, will look to strengthen their claim for a playoff spot following a record-breaking run chase against Punjab Kings. Conversely, Delhi Capitals find themselves in a precarious seventh position, desperately needing a win to arrest a three-match losing streak and keep their postseason hopes alive. Riyan Parag Vaping Controversy: RR Captain Fined 25 Per Cent Match Fee.

Dream11 Prediction and Top Fantasy Picks

For fantasy cricket enthusiasts, the following players are identified as high-value picks based on recent form:

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR): The 15-year-old remains a primary pick after his blistering season, which includes the fastest century by an Indian in IPL history.

KL Rahul (DC): Despite his team's struggles, Rahul remains the leading run-scorer for Delhi and a reliable anchor.

Jofra Archer (RR): Leading the pace attack with 14 wickets, Archer’s ability to strike in the powerplay and at the death makes him a vital asset.

Ravindra Jadeja (RR): His all-round contributions and economy in the middle overs provide essential balance to any Dream11 side.

Probable XIs

RR: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Yash Raj Punja.

DC: KL Rahul, Abhishek Porel, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, David Miller, Kuldeep Yadav, Kyle Jamieson, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan. Riyan Parag Vape Row: 'Mothers Against Vaping' Call for Probe into RR Captain's Incident as Player Avoids Ban.

Pitch and Weather Report

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium has transitioned into a high-scoring venue in 2026, with totals exceeding 200 becoming a regular occurrence. While the pitch offers a fair balance, it historically favours pace bowlers who can utilise the evening breeze.

Temperatures in Jaipur are expected to hover between 36°C and 40°C at the start of play, making the conditions physically demanding for the fielding side. Humidity remains low at approximately 14 percent, ensuring the ball travels quickly through the air.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 04:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).