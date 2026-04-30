GT vs RCB Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast, IPL 2026

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The Narendra Modi Stadium is set to host a high-stakes encounter on 30 April, as the Gujarat Titans (GT) take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in GT vs RCB IPL 2026 match of Indian Premier League 19 . With the race for the playoffs intensifying, Shubman Gill’s Titans are looking to break into the top four, while a resurgent Bengaluru side, led by Rajat Patidar, aims to reclaim the top spot on the points table. You can find the Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match scorecard here.

GT vs DC Match Schedule and Venue Details

The match is scheduled for a prime-time start, with the flip of the coin occurring 30 minutes before the first ball.

Fixture: Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Match 42)

Date: Thursday, 30 April 2026

Time: 19:30 IST (Toss at 19:00 IST)

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium GT vs DC Live Streaming in India

For the 2026 season, the digital rights for the IPL are held by the JioStar network. Consequently, the match will be streamed exclusively via the JioHotstar app and website.

Digital Access: Viewers can watch the live stream on the JioHotstar app available on Android, iOS, and various Smart TV platforms (including Fire TV, Apple TV, and Android TV).

Language Options: The stream features commentary in over 12 languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali.

Free Viewing Options: While the free-to-play model that existed in previous years has shifted, many Indian telecom providers like Jio, Airtel, and Vi offer specific prepaid and postpaid recharge plans that bundle a JioHotstar subscription. Ahmedabad Weather and Rain Forecast for GT vs RCB IPL 2026. GT vs DC Television Telecast in India: Star Sports

Fans who prefer traditional television viewing can catch the action on the Star Sports Network, which serves as the official broadcaster for the linear TV market in India.

Primary Channels: Star Sports 1 (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, and their respective HD counterparts.

Regional Coverage: Dedicated regional feeds are available on Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Ultra-HD Experience: For the first time, select DTH providers like Tata Play and Airtel Digital TV are offering the match on the Star Sports 4K channel for a premium viewing experience. GT vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Picks for IPL 2026 Match.

Match Preview

Royal Challengers Bengaluru enter this fixture as one of the most consistent teams of the season, having secured six victories from their eight matches. Currently positioned second in the standings, they are coming off a dominant nine-wicket win over Delhi Capitals. The form of Virat Kohli remains a major talking point; he has already amassed 351 runs this season and holds a formidable average of over 85 against the Titans.

Gujarat Titans occupy the fifth spot with four wins from eight games. After a period of inconsistency, they found momentum with a convincing eight-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk. A win tonight would be vital for their postseason aspirations, especially playing in front of their home crowd in Ahmedabad

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports Network). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 05:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).