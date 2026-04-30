Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas Marries Kavya Reddy in Tirumala, First Pictures of Newlyweds Go Viral

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Popular Tollywood actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas entered a new chapter of his life on Wednesday night, marrying his long-time partner Kavya Reddy. The wedding took place at the sacred Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala during an auspicious muhurtham at 11:13 PM on April 29, 2026. The private ceremony was attended by immediate family members, close friends, and a select group of dignitaries from the film and political industries. Tollywood’s Wedding Season: Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas To Join the Club of Newlyweds - Here’s What We Know.

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas Marries Kavya Reddy

The wedding was conducted according to traditional Sanatana Dharma customs, emphasising spiritual simplicity over cinematic grandeur. The couple performed several Vedic rituals, including the Jeelakarra Bellam, a ceremony symbolising unity and harmony.

Sai Sreenivas looked regal in a traditional ivory kurta and gold choker, while Kavya Reddy opted for a classic silk saree adorned with intricate temple jewelry and a mathapatti. Despite the actor's high profile, the family chose an intimate setting within the holy hills of Tirumala to solemnise the union.

First Pictures of Newlyweds Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Go Viral

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Shortly after the late-night ceremony, the first visuals of the couple began circulating on social media. Images and short clips showing the actor tying the mangalsutra and the couple exchanging smiles during the rituals quickly went viral, with fans and well-wishers trending the news across various platforms. Followers of the actor have praised the couple for their choice of a traditional and culturally rooted ceremony. The "regal yet simple" aesthetic of the wedding photos has become a major talking point among the Tollywood fan base.

Kavya Reddy, who comes from a family with a strong legal background, has reportedly been in a relationship with Sreenivas for a significant period. Her father is a prominent lawyer, and her grandfather served as a judge. The couple had previously made their relationship official in March 2026 with a heartfelt social media post and a roka ceremony in Hyderabad.

Among the notable attendees at the Tirumala wedding was Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who arrived to bless the newlyweds. Several other figures from the Telugu film industry were also present to mark the occasion. ‘Bigg Boss Telugu’ Fame Ashu Reddy Booked for Cheating UK-Based Techie of INR 9.35 Crore in Marriage Fraud.

What’s Next for the Couple?

The celebrations are set to continue in the capital city. The couple will host a grand wedding reception in Hyderabad on May 1, 2026, which is expected to see a larger turnout from the South Indian film fraternity and political circles. On the professional front, Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas is expected to take a short break before returning to complete his upcoming projects, including the highly anticipated action films Tyson Naidu and Haindava.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Telugu Film Nagar), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 05:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).