Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): A fire that broke out at a toy factory in Noida's Sector-63 on Wednesday is now under control.

Speaking to media, Naresh Singh, Fire Station Officer said, "Fire fighting operations are underway. As many as 20 fire tenders are at the spot. The fire has been controlled on the ground floor of the wooden toy-making factory."

"The reason behind the fire has not been ascertained yet," he said. (ANI)

