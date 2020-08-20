New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Three persons have been rescued by the fire department after a fire broke out at a residential building in Krishan Ganj, Lakshmi Nagar of Delhi early today morning.

The three rescued persons have been identified as Aadil (52 years), his wife Ishrat Aadil (45 years), and Ali Aadil (12 years).

The fire broke out in the meter board of the building which has around 17 flats. In the fire, 11 two-wheelers including seven scooters and four motorbikes were damaged.

A call was received at around 5:24 am after which eight fire tenders rushed to the site to douse the fire.

More details of the incident are awaited. (ANI)

